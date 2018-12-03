Share:

LAHORE - The Dilawar Hussain Foundation recognises November as National Diabetes Awareness Month and is proud to continue its focus on health and wellness through diabetes education and lifestyle management programmes, says a press release issued by the NGO. This year again the NGO organized lectures on diabetes for students and teachers and general public n different universities in Lahore. Awareness lectures were delivered by Mohammad Jafri, Director Programmes at the Dilawar Hussain Foundation. He talked about causes, prevention and statistics of diabetic patients in the world and Pakistan. He also shared risks for pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes and what preventive steps to take to reduce chances of developing the disease. Nutritionist Ansah Amir was also there for lecture on nutrition and one to one nutritional advice for the students.–Press Release

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day (14 November), the Dilawar Hussain Foundation organized a diabetes camp at the Lahore Press Club where journalists got free consultation, medicines, diabetes screening and insulin. Dr Shazia Khan of Dilawar Hussain Foundation Clinic and Diabetes Management Centre, provided medical consultation.

Office bearers of Lahore Press Club Abdul Majeed Sajid, Salman Ahmad, Aqeel Ahmad and Mohammad Yaseen Omer visited the camp and monitored the facilities. At the end, a letter of appreciation was given to Mohammad Jafri by Abdul Majeed Sajid, Secretary of the Lahore Press Club, for organizing diabetes camp at the Lahore Press Club.