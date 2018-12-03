Share:

ISLAMABAD - The greenery of Islamabad is in danger as there is no effective mechanism of monitoring the newly-planted trees in the city.

CDA plants millions of sapling in the federal capital every year but the survival rate of these saplings is meagre due to apathy of the civic body. Most of them die within days after their plantation.

The survival rate of the saplings is a matter of great concern because the authority shows enthusiasm only during the plantation campaign. The federal capital has surroundings with a natural look, beautiful trees and beds of wild flowers but it is speedily losing the precious greenery, which is product of ill-planned development and poor management of the CDA.

Talking to APP, a resident of sector G-10 Usman Asif said CDA was not paying attention to greenery of Islamabad as hundreds of trees could be seen dead in various sectors of the city. Greenery, once a hallmark of Islamabad, now only exists in the lawns of elite sectors of the city therefore old trees need to be protected before they vanish forever, he opined.

The CDA conducts tree plantation campaign every year in which hundreds of thousands saplings are planted, but surprisingly, the result is opposite, as the tree cover in Islamabad is decreasing at an alarming rate.