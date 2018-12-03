Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Air Force and People’s Liberation Army Air Force kicked off a joint international air drill Shaheen VII at an operational airbase of Pakistan Air Force on Sunday.

According to a PAF spokesperson, a contingent of Chinese Air Force arrived in Pakistan which includes pilots and air defence controllers.

Apart from technical crew, fighter, bomber and early warning AWACS airplanes of Chinese Air Force are also part of the drill. It is the 7th air exercise in the series of joint air drills with Chinese Air Force . Shaheen VI was held at a Chinese airbase last year.

This exercise will help enhance close relations between the two countries in general and develop mechanism for interoperability of both Air Forces in particular. Pakistan Air Force emphasises combat training of its air and ground crew and regularly undertakes air exercises with Air Forces of friendly countries.

Pakistan and China are strategic cooperative partners and all-weather friends and the two militaries always maintain high-level exchanges as well as defence and security cooperation.

The strategic partnership has manifested itself in the form of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), infrastructure development and routine joint military exercises.

WORKSHOP ON MATERIAL

CHARACTERISATION BEGINS TODAY

A 3-day workshop on material’s characterisation will begin today (Monday) here at Institute of Space Technology.

The conference is being organised by Department of Material Sciences and Engineering, IST, Islamabad and ISAM.

The main objective of the workshop is mutual sharing of technical know-how among the participants to improve understanding of the working principles, operational techniques and instrumentation regarding a variety of characterisation methods being used in determining composition and structure of engineering materials in revolutionised arena of 21th century.

Chairman KRL Tahir Ikram will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. The closing ceremony will be held on December 5 at the same venue. Member Technical SUPARCO, Col (R) Muhammad Raees will chair the closing ceremony.

Fifty scientists and engineers from various R&D organisations and educational institutions, like Quaid-i-Azam University, COMSATS, GCU Faisalabad, LUMS, Punjab University, UMT, Riphah University, NINVAST, PAF, Peoples Steel Mills, PINSTECH and PMO will participate in the workshop. 18 eminent scientists and engineers will conduct 6 technical sessions during the workshop.

The workshop will enable the participants in enhancing their understanding and knowledge in the areas including optical microscopy, SEM, TEM and AFM, imaging methods, XRD and electron diffraction, XRF-WDXS & EDXS, FTIR- organic analysis and DSC, TGA &DTA- thermal analyses.

The workshop with its practical sessions intends to provide a forum to strengthen the cohesion among materials scientists and researchers working in different disciplines so as to exchange ideas to develop value added products and production processes.