ABU DHABI - England Lions slumped to a 181-run defeat to Pakistan A in their fourth unofficial ODI in Abu Dhabi as the series was taken to a decider. The Lions were skittled for 154 in 31.4 overs chasing 336 with Alex Davies top-scoring with 42. Waqas Maqsood grabbed 5-32 for Pakistan A as the hosts levelled the score at 2-2 ahead of Wednesday’s final clash in Dubai. Pakistan A’s 335-4 was underpinned by two century stands, with Shan Masood (61) and Ali Imran (57) putting on 113 for the first-wicket before Adil Amin (120*) and captain M Rizwan (73) cracked 163 for the third.