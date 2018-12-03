Share:

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has completed the project of establishing first-ever Science and Technology Innovation Park of Pakistan in Lahore. This significant project has been completed in line with the 100-day plans of Ministry of Science and Technology and following the instruction of Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, an official of the ministry told APP. This first- ever Science and Technology Park has completed the tasks of Park Management, Tenant Offices, Business Incubation Centre, Technology Transfer Centre, Start-up Centre, National Innovation Centre and Intellectual Property Right (IPO) Office etc. The official said 100 days achievements of federal government shall mean 45 days achievements in case of Ministry of Science and Technology as Minister for Science and Technology took charge on October 5.

However, since assuming his charge, he has revived all the departments working under his ministry to work with dedication for progress of science and technology sector in the country, the official added.

Listing other such initiatives, the official informed that Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has started countrywide survey to assess the impacts of Tube Wells on the ground water level and its impacts on current water crises of Pakistan. PCRWR has also drafted Water Conservation Act which will soon be tabled in the assembly to ensure the optimal use of water resources. PCRWR has also signed a MoU with World health Organization (WHO) to provide clean drinking water to Islamabad free of cost for which the installation will be done by WHO and maintenance by PCRWR.