Share:

PESHAWAR - Member of National Assembly from Waziristan district Mohsin Dawar has expressed regret over placing his and MNA Ali Wazir’s name on Exit Control List and decided that he will raise voice against it by taking parliamentarians into confidence and also submit a motion in National Assembly.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Sunday, Dawar said that the name of human rights activist Gulalai Ismail had been earlier put on Exit Control List. Now, he said that his and MNA Ali Wazir’s name had been placed on ECL without any prior information to government representatives and National Assembly speaker in this regard.

The MNA said that they were going to Arab Emirates on the wish of ordinary labourers but the staff stopped them at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar.

“We ask from government and state, running this country, wherein members of parliament had been put on ECL without any accusations against them,” Dawar said.

He said all people had agreed with them to eliminate terrorism from the region. But, he added that practically nothing was happening in this regard.

“We want peace and development in this region for which we need support of everyone,” Dawar said.

He reminded that they held a routine public gathering after general elections in district Swabi in which neither any unconstitutional step was taken nor any objectionable slogan was raised. He said the public gathering was organised in a peaceful manner.

But, he said, some troublemakers had raised slogans against them. Instead of taking action against the people, he said, Swabi police had registered First Investigation Report against them in which they got the bail. He said that it was a routine FIR.

The MNA said despite filing of cases against more than 500 supporters, they will continuously raise voice under constitutional limits. He said that placing name on ECL is insult to public mandate. Now, he decided that it is our right to submit motion in National Assembly as well as approach human rights organisations.

He stressed that holding local government elections is essential before conduct of provincial assembly polls in tribal districts. He said a discussion was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting to take practical measures in this regard.