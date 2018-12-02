Share:

OKARA-A former lawmaker of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that his party had always sided with the poor masses of the nation and rendered sacrifices for their betterment and uplift.

Addressing a public meeting at his residence held in connection with the foundation day of the PPP, former MNA Ch Sajjadul Hassan said that the history of Pakistan was a witness to the hard days and martyrdom Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

“Earlier, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto rendered his life for democratic stability in the country,” he said, adding that the entire Bhutto family was erased from the face of the earth because they stood for the poor people in a democratic system. They said that the PPP still stood with the poor.

PPP office-bearers including tehsil president Rana Abdur Rehman, secretary information Rao Ayaz Karim, Malik Saleem Nonari, and Mohsin Chohan Advocate spoke on the occasion.