OKARA-President of Pakistan Arif Alvi conferred National Seerat Award (NSA) on "Zia-e-Harmain", a book created by Prof Razaullah Haider of Govt Postgraduate College for Boys, Okara.

Prof Haider, an eminent poet, worked on the book "Zia-e-Harmain" comprising 50 Hamd and 50 Na'at. The NSA in Hamd and Na'at category was awarded to him by the president with a cash prize amounting to Rs25,000.

The award was conferred on him at Convention Centre Islamabad on the concluding day of International Seerat Conference held in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW).

The literary circles, faculty of the college, and the book publisher expressed happiness over the professor's achievement.

They termed it an honour for the people of Okara.