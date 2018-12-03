Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that we are proud of our culture and 5000 years old civilisation.

According to details, PTI Sindh staged a Sindh Culture Day rally here Sunday. The rally led by Haleem Adil Sheikh started from the Insaf House and culminated at the Sindh Governor House. PTI leaders, workers and citizens, wearing Sindhi caps and Ajraks, in a large number participated in the rally. It was greeted by Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House. Talking to media, he said we are proud of our culture. He thanked the rally participants for coming to the Governor House. He said this caravan would go further ahead and Sindh province would be made prosperous. He said today is the day to share love and joy. He said we all are brothers and all people living in Sindh are Sindhis.

Talking to media, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the civilization of Sindh is 5000 years old and we are proud of our culture. He said we all living in Sindh feel a pride to celebrate the cultural day. He said I am thankful to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who gave us a warm welcome in the Governor House. He said today in the Governor House there is Sindhi Topi and Ajrak everywhere. He said we should celebrate all cultural days in Pakistan with zeal and fervour. He said the PTI has celebrated this day in whole Sindh and today is the day to bury all sorts of hatred.

Later, the rally participants went to the Sea View Karachi and danced on the tunes of national songs. PTI MNA Jay Parkash Ukrani, MPA Jamal Siddiqui, Saeed Afridi, Faheem Khan, Mehfooz Ursani, Dua Bhutto , Muzafar Shujra, Jahansher Junejo, Hanif Umrani, Akbar Parli Rehan Somro , Syed Bashani and others leaders were present.