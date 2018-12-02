Share:

WAZIRABAD-Former speaker National Assembly Hamid Nasir Chattha said that the outcome of 100 days rule of the PTI was that Imran Khan had set his goal after studying the current situation of Pakistan.

“His success is important for better future of Pakistan because the state has already witnessed many failures,” he told the media ahead of the inauguration of Paragon Hotel and Marquee here.

He stated that the previous rulers spent major portion of the budget on themselves. “Despite lacking budgetary facilities, the PTI is successful in running the government,” he said. “We’ll see the shape of economy when the PTI will present its budget in National Assembly,” he added.

He said that he growers were not getting due rates of their crop. He added that Agricultural Department should work to increase Agri production and raise the quality as well.

Later, Hamid Nasir Chattha inaugurated Paragon Hotel and Marquee by cutting the ribbon. The inaugural ceremony was largely attended by a large number of people.