Share:

NOORPUR THAL-Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Asim Raza said that selfless public service was his mission. “We do not have any other plan except continuously serving people with dedication.” Addressing a press conference here at Noorpur Thal Press Club, he said that every inch of the state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers. He said that encroachments must not be re-established on the retrieved land. He said that the operation should be continued with full vigour, and it should be made clear that no leniency would be shown in action against the land grabbers. “The Anti-Corruption Establishment,” he said, “was solving the problems of the hapless segments of society on a priority basis.” Earlier, Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Asim Raza also visited THQ hospital where he checked record of the hospital.