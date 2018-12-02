Share:

SIALKOT-Chairman Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) Muhammad Ejazi Noori has stressed the need for promotion of quality education to eliminate terrorism, extremism and poverty.

“Quality education could prove to be a strong tool to pave the way for durable peace and development in the country,” he remarked while talking to an educational delegation which called on him here on Sunday.

Head of Convent of Jesus and Marry Pakistan Sister Mary Sisal led the delegation. While Principal Convent of Jesus and Marry Sister Katherine Maria and Sister Mary Grace were also present on the occasion.

The PCSWHR chairman said that minorities have been playing a pivotal role in political and economic stability of Pakistan besides struggle hard to make strong the country in every sphere.

He said that minorities have been enjoying complete religious freedom. He claimed that the government is making all-out efforts to provide and protect basic rights of the minorities.

Ejazi Noori also emphasised that there is a dire need for promotion of inter-faith harmony to curb the menace of extremism and terrorism.

On the occasion, Head of Convent of Jesus and Marry Pakistan Sister Mary Sisal said that positive role of the minorities can never be ignored in national solidarity, inter-faith harmony and development.

She pledged to make collective and individual efforts to promote inter-faith harmony in the society.

Ejaz Noori said that the Islam is religion of peace which teaches peace, love, affection, brotherhood, tolerance, respect of humanity and other religions and social justice to all the humankind as well. He said that no religion of the world allows terrorism, militancy insurgency.

He also underlines the need of promotion of inter-faith relations, education and peace for elimination of poverty, unemployment, ignorance, terrorism and militancy globally.

He pointed out that Pakistan has rendered matchless sacrifices to eliminate terrorism.

He said that world sees these anti-terrorism sacrifices and frontline role of Pakistan against terrorism with valued eyes.

NINE DEPORTEES ARRESTED

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested nine Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here.

According to senior officials, the FIA has sent the accused namely: Aamir Jamil, Qasim Ali, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Bilal, Ghulam Murtaza, Saadi Ahmed, Rizwan Ali, Ameer Hamza and Abid Ali behind the bars after registration of separate cases against them.