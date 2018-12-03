Share:

Quranic Encyclopaedia by Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri will be launched on Monday (today) at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. Consisting of more than five thousands topics collected in eight big volumes, the encyclopaedia provides knowledge and information about the holy book. PAT stated that encyclopaedia is the most valued and admirable effort of this century to make the present and future young generations understand the Holy Quran. This Encyclopaedia is an outcome of the continuous studies and hard work of Dr Qadri as he worked for fifty years to compile it. The index alone is spread over 400 pages and will prove a reference book for the research scholars of Islamic Studies, scholars, academicians, teachers, researchers in the history of inter-faith harmony, and students of theology. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be the chief guest on the occasion.