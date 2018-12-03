Share:

Rawalpindi - Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division on the special directive of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed accelerated the operation against the land grabbers and succeeded to retrieve over 15 kanal land in Chakwal, Fateh Jang and Rawalpindi areas.

According to Railways authorities, the anti-encroachment team demolished 280 shops and illegal structures constructed on railways land in Chakwal and Rawalpindi districts. The team also retrieved the land worth over Rs 100 million. Meanwhile, Division Commercial Officer Railways Rawalpindi Hamid Farooq Qureshi said all out efforts were being made to make the Rawalpindi Railway Station best in the division and provide maximum facilities to the passengers and the visitors.

Division Commercial Officer Railways Rawalpindi Hamid Farooq Qureshi informed that the employees who were transferred temporarily to Civil Defence were sent back to their departments and trained staffers had been appointed to ensure security of the passengers at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

He said, CCTV cameras were working and the officials were monitoring the security situation at the Railway station round the clock.