LOS ANGELES-Reese Witherspoon has thanked Ariana Grande for paying homage to 'Legally Blonde' in her new music video.

The 42-year-old actress has taken to her Twitter account to show her appreciation for Ariana, whose new video for 'Thank U, Next' sees the chart-topping pop star imitate the character of Elle Woods from the hit movie series. Alongside an image of herself and Ariana dressed as Elle, Reese wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Thank u Ariana Grande.'' Ariana, 25, subsequently reached out to the award-winning actress on Twitter, admitting she tried to distinguish her look from that of the movie. And she also thanked Reese for her kind words.

Ariana wrote: ''omg we tried to put our own twist on it so legal wouldn't come for us but THANK U. this is the biggest honor. love u more than words.'' The much-discussed video - which also features a 'Mean Girls'-inspired segment - sees Ariana touch on some of her past relationships with the likes of Pete Davidson and Ricky Alvarez.

And Lindsay Lohan - who starred in the 2004 comedy movie - recently admitted to being ''flattered'' by Ariana's decision to use 'Mean Girls' concepts in the video.

She said: ''Ain't nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan.

''But so flattered by Ariana Grande loving Mean Girls so much! ''

Similarly, the official Twitter account of the 'Mean Girls' Broadway show - which is written by Tina Fey - has also given the new video its seal of approval.

 