LODHRAN-Since its inception in Lodhran district, Rescue 1122 has responded to more than 1 million phone calls which included 84,233 emergency calls, 132,507 calls for information while 1.2 million calls were unconcerned.

According to the rescue sources, Rescue 1122 had started its services in Lodhran district on April 24, 2010. It had also established a control room for round the clock emergency services.

Since the start of the service, Control and Command Room In-charge Mughees Khan has been observing his duties efficiently. 25 wireless operators including three shifts in-charge are also observing their responsibilities.

In the control room, three emergency helplines including Mobile Phone Line, one NTS Line, and two Patient Transfer Service lines operate round the clock. Each call, received in the control room, is recorded.

For the monitoring of ambulances and other rescue vehicles, modern tracking system has also been installed which is monitored by on duty computer telephone wireless operator under the supervision of Control Room In-charge.