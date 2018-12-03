Share:

FAISALABAD (APP): The government will broaden the scope of agri loan scheme to facilitate the maximum number of farmers in the province. Spokesman of agriculture department said Sunday that agri loan was playing a pivotal role in catering to financial requirements of small farmers especially during cultivation of seasonal crops. Therefore, the govt had launched E-credit scheme to provide interest free loans and during the first phase of the scheme, more than 300,000 small farmers were facilitated with agri loans. He said that agri loan rate for Rabi crops was Rs 25,000 per acre but now the govt has decided to increase the agri loan from Rs 25,000 per acre to Rs 30,000 per acre. He said that farmers could get interest free agri loan through E-credit scheme from Zarai Tarqiati Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, Akhuwwat, National Rural Support Program, etc. Before availing E-credit scheme, the farmers should get themselves registered by visiting Land Record Center at Tehsil Level.

Farmers can also get any guidance and help for registration from agri helpline 0800-29000 and 0800-15000 whereas the growers are also being facilitated with information about agri loans through smart phones provided by the government to them, spokesman added.