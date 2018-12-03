Share:

DIG Operations Waqas Nazir on Sunday ordered a security alert in the provincial metropolis. He issued directions to all divisional SPs to review security arrangements and set up pickets for thorough checking of people. He also directed the officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and exit points of the city. The DIG said the police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order situation. All divisional SPs were directed to brief the policemen about sensitivity of the duty and security threats. The personnel of Dolphin force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares, he maintained. The policemen have also been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and their activities, he added.