Share:

SAMBRIAL-Sialkot district police officer visited the family of slain journalist Zeeshan Butt and assured them of early arrest of the murderer here the other day.

Newly-posted DPO Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi met slain journalist Zeeshan Butt’s family at his village Begowala, Sambrial. The DPO said while talking to deceased journalist’s brothers - Luqman Butt, Irfan Butt, Musa Butt, parents and relatives that the police would arrest main killer of Zeeshan Butt very soon. He further said that a three member-committee consisting of senior police officers was investigating this case and positive results were expected. SP (investigation) Syed Aun Muhammad, DSP Sambrial Irfan Butt, SHO Sambrial police Shahid Gujjar and SHO Begowala police Gulzar Khan accompanied the DPO. The DPO said while talking to the newsmen that the media was the fourth pillar of the state, and journalists were playing a vital role in protecting the ideological borders of Pakistan.

He added that Zeeshan Butt’s struggle to highlight issues of common people would be remembered for ages.