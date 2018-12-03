Share:

KARACHI - Additional Inspector General Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh revealed that youngsters including students are taking more drugs than past. He mentioned that our youth is blindly following west and has forgotten culture.

The drug addiction among our youth is dangerously high; more than half of the drug addicts are students. He was the guest speaker at the second session of Iqra Youth Parliament. The additional IG Karachi Dr Shaikh shared some eye-opening factors and said that females are also among drug addicts.

“The menace of drugs is spreading among the students of almost every educational institution which is an alarming sign. The cases of street crimes in the metropolis are also increasing due to this issue and persons who do not have criminal background are also taking part in such illegal activities because they want money to buy drugs.”

He informed that audience that he felt honored to be part of the second session of IYP. He appreciated and claimed that it is indeed a commendable initiative of Hunaid Lakhani. According to him, around 64 per cent population of Pakistan consists of youth, if they are provided adequate exposure and opportunities, they will become an asset to the nation. “I have launched a massive operation against drugs and you all have to support us to eradicate the country from drugs. We recently caught seven gangs involved in drugs business and we found that over 90 percent of their buyers are students.”

The additional IG Karachi informed the audience that provincial police will soon induct young students as volunteers to assist police in their operations. “I invite the members of IYP to be a part of our team and give suggestions for the betterment of police.” He elaborated that we are making a taskforce of students from every college and varsity in this regard which will work with us in eradication of drugs. He also announced to soon launch a website in which complete awareness about drugs will be provided.

Later, the Chairman IYP Hunaid Hussain Lakhani said that we need to understand the reasons and causes that why our youth is involved in drugs. He further said that majority of our youth are involved in usage of drugs which is alarming, we have to take timely measures taking every stakeholder on board to address this issue otherwise the future of this nation will be ruined.

“Our youth is depressed due to peer pressure, parental demands and expectations, social pressures and bad company, these things lead them to drugs and ruin their futures.” The Commander Sindh Anti Narcotics Force Brig Mansoor Ahmed claimed that all concerned stakeholders are trying hard to get rid of drugs from the society.