MOSCOW - German authorities should not allow the country to be dragged into a war against Russia despite Ukraine’s attempts to involve Berlin into Kiev’s dispute with Moscow following the recent incident in the Kerch Strait, former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko expressed hope that Berlin would support Kiev over the issue and called on NATO members to deploy their naval vessels to the Sea of Azov to ensure the Ukraine’s safety. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in turn, said that she wanted to contribute to the settlement of the Kerch Strait dispute. “I believe that in no case should we allow ourselves to be drawn into a war [against Russia] over Ukraine. This is exactly what Ukraine tried to do,” the former minister told the German n-tv broadcaster in an interview.

Gabriel added that Merkel was right in her decision to attempt to normalize relations between Russia and Ukraine.

On November 25, three Ukrainian naval vessels, heading from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov, tried to pass through the Kerch Strait, connecting them, without obtaining a permission from Russia and thus illegally crossing the country’s sea border. The vessels were seized by the Russian side and a total of 24 Ukrainian servicemen were detained by authorities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the incident was a provocation on Kiev’s part and was related to Poroshenko’s low approval rating ahead of the nearing presidential election. Putin noted that two Ukrainian Security Service officers were among the crew at the time and were effectively in charge of the operation.

Following the incident, the Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law in certain regions of the country on Monday and also barred the entry into Ukraine for Russian male citizens aged between 16 and 60.