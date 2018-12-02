Share:

SARGODHA-The use of substandard material in the construction of Child Protection Institute was caught during a visit of Commissioner Mehmood Hassan.

The commissioner lashed out the Building Department officers and the government contractor over their failure to perform professional responsibilities in official works.

According to sources, defects were found in doors, windows, cupboards, and finishing work of floors of the building of Child Protection Institute. The commissioner said that there would be no compromise on quality of the work.

He added that no one would be allowed to cause a loss to the national exchequer by poorly executing the development projects. The commissioner sought all records of the project from Xen Building on urgent basis. He also ordered the project contractor to remove all defects on his own expenses.

In a briefing, Xen Building Ch Manzoor Ahmed said that Child Protection Institute project on Sargodha-Faisalabad Road was approved with an estimate of Rs180 million and more than Rs140 million had been spent for its construction.

He added that six acres of the land had been embarked for the project where a mosque, admin and academic blocks, separated hostels for boys and girls, seven residential quarters, and a playground were to build.

On the occasion, deputy director technical Rana Shahid, senior sub-engineer Zahoor Elahi, child protection officer Lahore M Ulfat, director Anjum Hafeez, Shehzad Hafeez and sight engineer Rao Babar were present.