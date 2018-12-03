Share:

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY - The United States is trying to play the “Kurdish card” as part of its actions to the east of the Euphrates River in Syria, which is very dangerous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

“Part of their [US] actions to the east of the Euphrates and in other areas of Syria, where they have their special forces and advisers, is playing the ‘Kurdish card.’ This is a very dangerous game, given the urgency of the Kurdish issue in a number of countries in the region — not only in Syria, but also in Iraq, Iran, of course, in Turkey,” Lavrov said as broadcast by Rossiya 1 television channel.

According to Lavrov, it is becoming more and more obvious that Western countries have no alternative strategy when it comes to Syria.

“The same way as it is becoming obvious that unacceptable things are taking place to the east of the Euphrates. There, the United States is trying to form quasi-state structures, [it is] pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into rebuilding these areas so that people could resume normal, peaceful life, while refusing to restore the infrastructure.

in the territories controlled by the Syrian government,” the foreign minister said.

While Damascus has already regained control over significant territories that had been seized by rebel and terrorist groups during the war, some of northeastern Syrian regions are still controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which includes the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), backed by the United States. Damascus considers its actions illegal.