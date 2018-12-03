Share:

LAHORE - Three labourers were wounded critically when they fell from the top of a multi-storey building in Model Colony on Sunday afternoon, rescue workers said.

All the three men were busy in work at an under construction house when they slipped and fell on the ground. As a result, they were received serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital. The condition of one of the victims, identified as 50-year-old Yaqoob, was said to be very serious. He was admitted to the Lahore General Hospital with head injuries. The incident took place in Model Colony located on the Ferozpur Road near Chungi Amarsidhu. Authorities were investigating the incident.