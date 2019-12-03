Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Parliamentary panel was yesterday informed

that despite the installed generation capacity of 33000 MW 27 per cent of the country is still without electricity.

The Senate Committee on power that met with Senator Shibli Faraz in chair also inquired about the Sindh’s reservation regarding the proposed renewable energy policy 2019 and said that what objections the province is raising to the policy.

The Committee was informed by Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Energy Development Board,Rana Abdul Jabbar that all the provinces were consulted about the draft renewable energy policy and their recommendations were incorporated in the policy.

He said that Secretary Energy Sindh was consulted in the presence of Federal Minister of Power.

”The objection from Sindh is surprising,” he said.

He said that the Cabinet had recently approved the Renewable Energy Policy and now it will be presented to the Council of Common Interest for the final approval, Rana Abdul Jabbar said.

He said that the power supply from the 12 wind power projects of around 600 MW will come online by the end of 2021.

Shibli Faraz said that all the stake holders need to be consulted in the formulation of the policy.

Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), Zafar Abbas informed the Committee that the Grid connectivity of the wind power projects will be completed by the end of 2021. He said that two billion units of power will come to the system from 12 wind power project.

Senator Nauman Wazir said that 33000 MW generation plants have been installed in the country while the current demand is 9000 MW. Where are going to take these power plants, he added.

However, Chairman Nepra disagreed with point of view of Nauman Wazir and said that 27 per cent of country is still without power.

Nauman Wazir said that the problem is not with electricity generation but with its transmission and distribution.

Chairman Nepra said that they have increased the transmission capacity by 100 per cent.

“We have also issued licence to Sindh for the transmission of electricity,” Chairman Nepra added.

Senator Siraj ul Haq said that the Transmission system need upgradation. Rana Abdul Jabbar said that they have established five new grid stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chairman Nepra further said that the electricity from the expensive fuel cost around Rs 24 per unit while from alternative energy it cost Rs 6 per unit.