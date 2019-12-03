Share:

LODHRAN - As many as 700 students from 70 government schools established stalls and displayed their projects during the Sixth Science Fair.

Renowned organisations including Lincoln Corner, Ilm Neuron, Cosmic Perspective and Ilm Rohi also set up their projects during the two-day fair.

These organisations attempted to benefit students in their quest for knowledge and guided a number of students to further polish their talent.

Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi was the chief guest at the science fair while DPO Malik Jameel Zafar, PTI Lodhran’s senior leadership including Dr Sher Muhammad Awan, Hafiz Muhammad Saddique Arain, Mehar Akram Sial, CEO District Education Authority Mian Abdul Razzaq, Assistant Commissioner Kaleem Yousuf and others officer also visited the stalls and appreciated efforts of the students.

On the occasion, the DC lauded efforts of the Tareen Education Foundation (TEF) for organising the science fair, which in fact is a great effort to explore talent among the local youth and polish them for serving the nation. DPO Malik Jameel Zafar said that he is very happy to participate in the science fair such events help in bringing out the hidden talents of the students. Tareen Education Foundation’s CEO Akbar Khan, Assistant Program Manager Muhammad Yaqub gave detailed briefing to the guests.

Akbar Khan while talking to the media termed the science fair and exhibition a portrayal of Jahangir Khan Tareen’s vision for development of the area. “We are thankful to the Education Department and the District Administration for their support for the fair,” he added. He said that the TEF is making efforts to improve the quality of science education and this fair was step towards the goal. Similarly participating students of science exhibitions not only got help in understanding science but also developed their interest in the science education.

Akbar Khan said that the TEF would provide opportunities to the students participating in the science fair in the foundation’s different Talent Hunt Programs. The TEF during the past nine years have been extending all-out support to schools across District Lodhran including financially to lift education standard in schools. He claimed that funds worth more than Rs550 million have been spent on teachers training and education material so far.

The TEF has built science labs with modern equipment in 64 schools of District Lodhran.