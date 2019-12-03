Share:

HAFIZABAD - Anti Corruption Establishment Hafizabad Circle Incharge Ansar Farooq Mann was dismissed from service and booked on the charge of harassing and blackmailing certain government employees of the district to achieve his selfish motives. A case was registered under section 201,389(II), 162/166 PPC against the accused. According to official source, the accused through his so-called agents was lodging bogus and concocted allegations against some officials, who submitted written complaints to the Director Anti Corruption Punjab. The DG constituted an inquiry committee headed by Additional Director General Anti Corruption Punjab to probe and ascertain whether the allegations against him were true or otherwise. Following completion of the inquiry the allegations of blackmailing and harassing some officials were proved correct. Consequently, the accused removed him from service and a case against him was registered accordingly. TRIBUTES: Rich tributes were paid to senior most journalist of Pindi Bhattian Riaz Ahmad Shaheen who has completed 50 years journalist career honestly and with commitments. In this connection golden jubilee ceremony was held here by the citizens and the journalists of Pindi Bhattian which was attended by large number of educationists, lawyers, officers, journalists and elite across the district including DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza, DPO Sajid Kiyani, a renowned author and educationist Salem Sheikh Principal of Pindi Bhattian College. The Chief Guest was renowned lawyer of the country ex-President and General Secretary of Lahore High Court Bar Association.