MIRPUR (AJK) - An All Parties Conference held here on Monday vehemently condemned the India’s August 5 action of abrogating the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The the step was taken in violation of all international norms and commitments including the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir conflict.

Jammu & Kashmir People’s National Alliance (PNA) hosted the day-long conference on current Jammu & Kashmir situation particularly in protest and the back-drop of August 05, 2019 sinister move of Modi-led Indian fascist and extremist ruling junta scrapping article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

J&K PNA chief Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate presided over the conference titled ‘Solution of Jammu & Kashmir issue in the current era’.

The largely-attended congregation categorically declared that the internationally-recognised disputed Jammu and Kashmir state was the inalienable entity historically and geographically and no power on earth could resort to any harm to the unity and integrity of the people of the state. “Every attempt or any conspiracy for division of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state on permanent grounds would be frustrated with full vigor by the people of the state living both sides of the line of control and rest of the world,” speakers categorically declared.

The moot through a joint declaration lambasted fascist Indian rulers for maneuvering the disintegration of disputed J&K state through the abrogation of special status of the disputed Himalayan state. Kashmir issue will remain alive until a single Kashmiri is alive, it declared adding the people of the disputed state will continue their struggle with full vigor for securing their birth right of self determination to decide about their destiny in line with international norms and commitments.

J&K PNA chief Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate said in his opening remarks that the objective of hosting the scheduled APC titled ‘Solution of Jammu & Kashmir issue in the current era’ under the auspices of his PNA organization was particularly to facilitate all the Kashmiri political parties of AJK and GB to collectively discuss and review the alleged nefarious global conspiracies of the division of Jammu & Kashmir state besides to protest against the continual siege of the curfew-riddled bleeding Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir for the last 120 days by the Indian occupational forces.

Heads of various political parties of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit / Baltistan attended the conference. Prominent among those attended the moot included President of Jammu Kashmir Liberation League Justice [Retd] Abdul Majeed Mallick, President All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference Mirza Shafique Jiraal, leaders of J&K Jamaat – I -Islami, Jammu Kashmir Freedom Movement, JKLF Shameer Mayar from GB, Vice Chairman AJK Bar Council and other Kashmiri leaders addressed the conference sharing their grave concern and protest against the continual nefarious Indian designs and move of disintegrating the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state to apprise the external world of the ugly face of the Indian imperialism involved in ethnic cleansing of the population of the Muslim-majority Indian held Jammu Kashmir state, massive human rights abuses besides turning the turbulent state the largest prison on the planet for last over four months.