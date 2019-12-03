Share:

US - Amazon has withdrawn a range of “Christmas ornaments” displaying images of a former concentration camp that sellers had posted on its website.

The move followed a tweet from Poland’s Auschwitz Memorial calling on the retailer to remove the “disturbing and disrespectful” merchandise.

It included Christmas tree decorations, a bottle opener and a mouse-pad.

All displayed scenes from the Nazi death camp where mass killing was conducted in World War Two.

The Christmas merchandise featured images from Auschwitz including the railway line leading to its infamous gates, the barbed wire fences and the buildings where it housed victims - mainly Jews.

The memorial and museum later posted an update to say the items had been removed and thanked social media users for their “activity and response” after the post attracted thousands of retweets.

But later Auschwitz Memorial posted again to say “sadly, it’s not over yet”.

It said it had found a “disturbing online product” from another seller - a computer mouse-pad bearing the image of a freight train used for deporting people to the concentration camps. “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account,” the company added.