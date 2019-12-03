Share:

LAHORE - Australia have moved to a total of 176 points and are in second position in the ICC World Test Championship table after grabbing a full 120 points against Pakistan with a 2-0 series win. According to ICC press release here on Monday, Australia went into the two-Test series with 56 points carried over from their five-match series against England, which had ended in a 2-2 draw. The two comprehensive wins in Brisbane and Adelaide though have fortified their position in the nine-team championship. Pakistan could not get any points in their opening series, but will get a chance to change that in home conditions against Sri Lanka when they play a two-Test series from 11 December in Rawalpindi and Karachi. Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. India are strongly placed at the top of the table with 360 points from three series – against the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh, who are all yet to get any points. Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each after drawing their two-match series 1-1. The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.