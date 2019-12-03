Share:

ISLAMABAD - British Council and United Kingdom’s awarding organisation Pearson on Monday awarded academic certificates and shields to Pakistani students performed exemplary well in there examinations.

The British Council and Pearson hosted Academic Award Ceremony here today for the students who achieved outstanding results in iPrimary, International GCSE and A Level examination in 2019.

The students have been awarded in the categories of Top in World, Top in Asia, Top in Country, Top in Province and best performing students.

The Pearson High Achievers award ceremony was honoured by Dr. Nosheen Hamid, Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Mr. Derek Richardson-Vice President General Qualification Pearson UK, Ms. Premila Paulraj, Regional Director Asia-Pearson, Mr. Amir Ramzan Director British Council, Pakistan, Mr. Faisal Mahmood, Country Manager Pakistan, Pearson, senior officials from British Council, high achievers including teachers, parents and distinguished guests.

This year, 165 students received Edexcel awards in four different categories. Five students honoured Top in World, one student honoured top in Asia, and 37 students awarded Top in Country. 122 students have been awarded top in province, top performing and maximum grades.

Pearson-Edexcel also recognises the efforts of the teachers who are behind the success of these young learners.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Dr. Nosheen Hamid, while awarding certificates to the students at the High Achievers Award ceremony said that government has taken many initiatives for the improvement and enhancement of education of over 57 million illiterates in the country.

Amir Ramzan, Director, British Council Pakistan while presenting awards said that Pearson focused on academic excellence, surging desire for knowledge, attitudinal change including tolerance and compassion, developing a sense of purpose and high achievement with the vision for tomorrow.

Mr. Derek Richardson-Vice President General Qualification Pearson UK appreciated the academic excellence of students and efforts of teachers to make this happen. He said that the UK government will ensure to create opportunities for Pakistani students to introduce foreign qualifications. The qualifications offered by Pearson-Edexcel were further strengthening the academic standards in the country.

Ms. Premila Paulraj, Director Asia-Pearson said, Pakistan is a key focus market for Pearson. We are pleased to have invested in infrastructure, free teacher training programmes and low priced text books to support teachers, students and parents.