Share:

LOS ANGELES (CM) ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ was the big winner at this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs), taking five honours.

The movie had already scored three wins in craft categories - for casting, costume, and production design - but the London ceremony on Sunday also saw Hugh Laurie pick up the Best Supporting Actor accolade for his portrayal of Mr. Dick, and Best Screenplay for Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell.

Syrian civil war documentary ‘For Sama’ was another big winner, taking four honours, including the night’s biggest prize, Best British Independent Film.

Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts were named Best Directors for their portrait of a young mother’s experiences during the war, and it also took Best Documentary, adding to the Best Editing accolade that had been previously announced in the craft side of the awards. Renee Zellweger wasn’t in attendance at the ceremony - which was hosted by comedian Aisling Bea - so her Best Actress prize was collected by ‘Judy’ producer David Livingstone.

Josh O’Connor picked up the Best Actor honour for his performance as Jake in ‘Only You’, his second win in the category after having taken home the prize in 2017 in recognition of his work on ‘God’s Own Country’. ‘Only You’ helmsman Harry Wootliff was also named Best Debut Director. ‘Femi’ stars Sam Adewunmi and RuthxjiahBellenea won Most Promising Newcomer and Best Supporting Actress respectively.