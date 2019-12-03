Share:

LAHORE - The ever changing and competitive economic landscape has made it essential for businesses across geographies and industries to embrace emerging technologies if they want to set themselves apart. This was stated by Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, chairman Punjab Higher Education, an industrial researcher, educationist, engineer with diverse experience in socio- economic development of Pakistan--as a key speaker at capacity building seminar of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) held at Chamber premises. Dr Iqbal Qureshi, Chairman Standing Committee on Capacity Building, Farooq Sherwani, Chairman Standing Committee on International Trade, Daud Ahmed, Senior Member of PCJCCI also spoke on this occasion. Main theme of the seminar was Nanotechnology and its prospects for the business community. While commenting on about the existence of any paradigm of Nanotechnology in Pakistan, he said that UET’s Polymeric Department has started working on it and in the near future it is going to conduct sessions for business community about its practical usage.