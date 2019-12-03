Share:

LAHORE - China Medical Association Secretary-General Prof Dr Jiang Yong Jao has led the association delegates to the King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

According to a press release, Pakistan Medical Association head Prof Ashraf-led team accompanied the Chinese delegates who were welcomed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal. They were apprised of the outstanding historical status of KEMU and its role in building the nation.

The visitors thanked the VC for inviting them to the King Edward Medical University, saying: “We are delighted to come to King Edward Medical University and we will play our role for fortifying ties between China and Pakistan in the field of medical education and research. They also praised the efforts being made to improve the existing partnership between King Edward Medical University and China Medical University. The vice chancellor presented shields and KEMU books to the distinguished guests.