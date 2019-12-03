Share:

KARACHI - Dawlance is the technology-leader in Pakistan’s home-appliances market. It is a fully owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the largest Turkish white goods enterprise, which is also the third-largest white goods brand by Salesin Europe. Dawlance has now entered a partnership with Meezan Bank for providing an innovative Cash-Management solution to secure Dawlance’s sales transactions. Meezan Bank will deploy an end-to-end, tailor-made Collections Solution to facilitate the largest Dealer network of Dawlance.