LAHORE - Diamond Paints and Master Paints recorded contrastive triumphs in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2019 here matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday. In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints defeated Samba Bank by 7-5. Jack William Stuart Hyde was hero of the day from the winning side as he pumped in a sterling hat-trick while his teammates Raja Arslan Najeeb and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged in a brace. From the losing side, Edward Banner Eve scored a quartet and Alman Jalil Azam hit one. Diamond Paints were off to a flying start in the first chukker as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to have 2-0 lead while Samba Bank converted one to finish the first chukker at 2-1. Samba Bank started the second chukker with a field goal to square the things at 2-2. But Diamond Paints fought back well before the end of the second chukker and converted a 30-yard penalty to gain 3-2 edge. Diamond Paints fully dominated the third chukker by hammering a hat-trick of goals, which gave them a healthy 6-2 lead. They added one more goal in their tally to enhance their lead to 7-2. Samba Bank then started playing aggressively, which helped them score a hat-trick of goals to reduce the margin to 7-5, but it was all that they could get from the match as when the final whistle was blown, Diamond Paints won the match 7-5. In the second match of the day, Master Paints outperformed Dascon Construction Company/Guard Group by 9-3. From the winning side, Raja Jalal Arslan emerged as star of the day with fabulous five goals while Mariano Regal and Bilal Haye struck a brace each. From the losing side, Hamza Khan converted two and Taimur Ali Malik one.

Dascon Construction Company/Guard Group started the match by converting a brace to have 2-0 lead while Master Paints struck one to reduce the deficit to 2-1. The second chukker was fully dominated by Master Paints as they converted a quartet to gain a healthy 5-2 edge.

Master Paints continued their good show in the third chukker as they added two more goals in their tally to enjoy an unassailable 7-2 lead while DCC/Guard Group hit one to reduce the margin to 7-3. Master Paints slammed in two more goals in the fourth and last chukker to win the match 9-3.

Three crucial matches of the event will be contested today (Tuesday), as Platinum Homes/Olympia will take on PBG/S&R at 1:00 pm, Barry’s will vie against Master Paints Black at 2:00 pm and Diamond Paints will face AOS Polo Team at 3:00 pm.