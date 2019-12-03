Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Islamabad have accelerated performance accountability of those police officers serving at police stations and took disciplinary action against 21 investigation officers of a single police zone.

In a meeting held at Rescue 15 on Monday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed reviewed the performance of police officers in Saddar Zone and directed to transfer seven investigation officers to other divisions over poor performance and serve show cause notices to 14 others over poor performance. SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umar Khan, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, Station House Officers and Investigation of City Zone police were also present in the meeting. Waqar Uddin Syed ordered to issue show cause notices to 14 investigation officers for not having up to the mark performance while 10 were issued warnings to improve their performance. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed awarded prize and commendation certificates to Assistant Sub-Inspector Saeed for showing good performance. He also gave deadline of 10 days to all police officers to ensure effective policing. Those not showing satisfactory performance would be transferred to other divisions and no laxity would be tolerated, he added. The DIG (Operations) said that accountability process would continue and those showing good performance would be awarded. He also directed for effective crackdown and operation in the city against drug pushers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, court absconders and professional alm-seekers.

Waqar Uddin Syed said that such meetings would be held in each Police Zone and performance of each police official would be reviewed on merit.