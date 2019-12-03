Share:

LOS ANGELES - DuaLipa has announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for 2020. The 24-year-old pop star will embark on the ‘Future Nostalgia Tour’ in support of her hotly-anticipated second studio album - the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2017 self-titled debut - next May and June.

The run includes two dates at London’s The O2 arena on May 26 and May 27, and wraps with two consecutive nights at Dublin’s 3Arena in Ireland on June 18 and June 19.

The ‘Don’t Start Now’ hitmaker has explained that she wanted ‘Future Nostalgia’ to have more of a ‘’live element’’ but still keeping a ‘’pop sensibility’’.

Dua also revealed that she was inspired by the likes of Queen of Pop, Madonna, No Doubt star Gwen Stefani, punk rockers Blondie and hip-hop duo Outkast whilst making the record, and that she wanted a ‘’nostalgic but futuristic’’ sound, hence the title.

She said: ‘’What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine.

‘’I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.

‘’Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band I wanted ‘Future Nostalgia’ to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production.