LOS ANGELES - Emma Bunton says the Spice Girls will always ‘’be a unit’’ and reunite when it’s possible.

The 43-year-old singer - who is known as Baby Spice in the ‘Viva Forever’ group - has admitted that it can be ‘’difficult’’ for them organise stuff because they each have families and other commitments, but it’s possible they will do more tours or one-off performances in the future when the time is right.

Asked what hitmakers is in store for the ‘Wannabe’, Emma told BBC Radio 2: ‘’We talk about it all the time.

‘’We’ve all got all of our family, our kids, and we love doing stuff together, but it is difficult getting us all to get together to approve things and to make sure we all want to do the same thing.

‘’But we will always be that unit and we sometimes go, right, let’s tour, and sometimes do a gig, let’s do an animation film ... so they are the kind of things going on at the moment.’’

Emma also revealed that she suffered ‘’a slight case of pneumonia’’ and ‘’crashed and burned’’ after performing in the rain several nights on their ‘Spice World 2019 Tour’ earlier this year, but it was her ‘’favourite’’ tour they’ve ever done.