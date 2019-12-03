Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Director General (DG) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon resigned from his post on Monday, ten days before his retirement. According to details, Bashir Memon has forwarded his resignation to the establishment division for further process. The former DG FIA said that he has stepped down in a protest against sacking him from the post of FIA director general few days before his retirement. It is to be mentioned here that Wajid Zia, who had supervised Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe Panama Leaks case, was appointed as Memon’s replacement.