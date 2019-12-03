Share:

LAHORE - On Saturday (30 November 2019), 751 Baccalaureate (Hons) students graduated in various disciplines from Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) during a ceremony attended by dignitaries, FCCU faculty, staff, and graduates’ parents. Former Finance Minister and Chairperson Formanites Alumni Association Shaukat Tarin (SI) was the chief guest for the occasion, while Iftikhar Shirazi from Atlas Honda Group was the guest of honor. The Baccalaureate (Hons) valedictory speech was given by Ms Nimra Khurram who graduated with a CGPA of 3.974. 21 medals were awarded to students for achievements in their respective disciplines in 24 Baccalaureate (Hons) programs. 25 Certificates of Distinction were awarded to students scoring high CGPAs.