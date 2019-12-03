Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs150 on Monday and was traded at Rs85,050 per tola, as compared to Rs85,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness decrease of Rs128 and was traded at Rs72,917 against last closing of Rs73,045. The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.34. In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $6 and was traded at $1458 as compared to $1464 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.