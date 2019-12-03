Share:

LAHORE - Ruling PTI leadership has reinstalled Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as Punjab information minister, in a major reversal of an earlier decision taken a few months ago.

Chohan will also retain the portfolio of colonies department, said a notification issued on Monday. He will replace Mian Aslam Iqbal, who in addition to the information portfolio also runs trade.

The decision to bring Chohan back to information department comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s day-long visit to Lahore on Saturday.

Chohan had resigned as information minister in March after facing criticism over derogatory remarks directed towards the Hindu community.

According to a report, Mr Chohan presided over a meeting of the information department on Monday, aimed at acquainting himself with the latest situation.