CANADA (GN) A Chinese Huawei executive who was arrested in Canada a year ago has published an open letter detailing her life on bail and thanking supporters.

Meng Wanzhou - the chief financial officer and daughter of Huawei’s founder - is fighting extradition to the US on charges of violating sanctions against Iran.

In her widely read letter, she said she had time to “read a book” and “complete an oil painting” while on bail.

Shortly after her arrest, two Canadians were detained in China, but Beijing says the cases are not related to Ms Meng.

Michael Spavor, a consultant with links to North Korea, and Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat who works for an NGO, are accused of spying - although Canada has called their detention “arbitrary”.

They are being held in a detention centre and are allowed only infrequent visits from consular staff. On Monday, Mr Kovrig’s employer tweeted that he had yet to see a lawyer or his family. In April, it was reported that both men were being interrogated for between six to eight hours a day, and were sometimes subject to 24-hour artificial lighting.

In July, guards reportedly confiscated Mr Kovrig’s reading glasses.

What has Meng Wanzhou said?

Ms Weng’s letter was published on the Huawei website and on social media, on the anniversary of her detention.

In it, she thanked her supporters in Canada, saying the applause in the public gallery after the court granted her bail, 11 days into her detention, had “made her burst into tears”.

As part of the bail conditions, Ms Meng was given an electronic tag, and a 23:00-06:00 curfew, but was allowed to travel around much of Vancouver.

“When I was in Shenzhen [in China], time used to pass by very quickly,” Ms Meng wrote on Sunday night.

“I always felt like I was being stretched thin and that there was never enough time to get everything done.”

Now, she wrote, time passes so slowly “I have enough time to read a book from cover to cover. I can take the time to discuss minutiae with my colleagues or to carefully complete an oil painting”.

She also praised “the kindness of people here in Canada”, and “the kindness of the correctional officers and inmates at the Alouette Correctional Center for Women” where she was detained.

Ms Meng is fighting extradition to the US, where she is wanted for a host of charges, including evading sanctions on Iran - something she and Huawei deny. Her case is due to be heard in January.

She made no comment on the allegations in the letter.

BBC Monitoring said the version of the letter posted on Huawei’s social media channel had had more than 60 million views by Monday morning.