LAHORE - Only few days after launching the most anticipated smartphone, S5 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM, leading smartphone brand Infinix has increased S5 portfolio with the addition of a new variant, Infinix S5 Lite. Equipped with a big 6.6” HD+ punch hole display with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, Infinix S5 lite can be purchased online as well as offline for Rs. 20,999. Infinix S5 lite boasts a 6.6” punch hole display allowing users to enjoy a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%.