A large number of protesters in southern Iraq tried to enter the provincial assembly building, causing injuries, a security source said early Tuesday.

Lt. Hani al-Haydari from the Karbala police told Anadolu Agency that the demonstrators attempted to enter the assembly building for the second time last night.

He noted that people were injured as a result of a brawl while security forces were trying to prevent them from entering the building.

Concrete blocks were reportedly placed around the building to hamper the protesters.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Menfi, the governor of Musenna province, announced a three-day holiday for schools without giving a reason.

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests since early October against poor living conditions and corruption. The protesters' demands later spiraled into calls for dissolving Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi's government.

The prime minister delivered his resignation letter to parliament which was approved on Sunday.

More than 350 Iraqis have been killed and 15,000 have been injured since protests began on Oct. 1, according to reports.