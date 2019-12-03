Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Tuesday said irresponsible space missions of India are dangerous for whole ecosystem.

The minister took to Twitter and urged the international organizations to take serious notice as India is becoming a huge source of space debris.

Earlier, India’s Vikram lunar lander, which crashed on its final approach to the Moon’s surface in September, has been found thanks in part to the sleuthing efforts of an amateur space enthusiast.

NASA made the announcement on Monday, releasing an image taken by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) that showed the site of the spacecraft’s impact (September 7 in India and September 6 in the US).

A version of the picture was marked up to show the associated debris field, with parts scattered over almost two dozen locations spanning several kilometers.