PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has devoloped four mega projects worth Rs1,100 million to promote livestock sector to allievate poverty and generate employment opportunities for tribal people in erstwhileFata. Under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), a gigantic project has been developed by the Livestock Department with proposed allocation of Rs500 million for fiscal year 2019-20 to establish small scale livestock farms and integrated livestock development, officials in KP Government told APP on Sunday. The Government has planned to construct 10 cattle markets in all tribal districts on which around Rs200 million would be spent during current fiscal. This would enable farmers to sell and purchase livestock products at their doorsteps by earning maximum profits besides discourage role of middleman and commission culture. Similarly, Rs 300 million would be spent on enhancement of livestock productivity in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur tribal districts with special focus on increasing milk meat and eggs production. Farmers would be encouraged to look after their male calves for longer peroid of times at least for six to one year so that they could get maximum profits besides bolstering meat production in the province.