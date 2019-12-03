Share:

At least two people were killed and seven others wounded Tuesday after troops of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire and mortar shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) dividing Kashmir, officials said.

The two sides targeted each other's positions and civilian areas in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch about 185 km southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The firing started at 2:30 p.m. (local time) and was going on until last reports poured in.

The Indian army said they were adequately retaliating to the firing from Pakistan, Yadav said.

So far there was no report of damage on the Pakistani side.

There has been a sharp increase in cease-fire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Kashmir during the past four months. The heavy firing and shelling have triggered panic among the residents along the LoC, many of whom have migrated to safer places. Recent skirmishes have claimed lives of civilians and troopers on both sides of the divide.

According to official data, this year over 2000 cease-fire violations were recorded in Kashmir so far.

New Delhi and Islamabad accuse each other of resorting to unprovoked firings and violating cease-fire agreements. And both sides maintain their troops gave befitting reply to the other side.