Share:

LAHORE - A Mehfil-e-Milad was held here at Aiwan-e-Kashmir on Monday under the auspices of the Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK). YFK Chief Organiser Tariq Ehsan Ghauri presided over the ceremony in which a large number of people including women and children participated.

Renowned ulema, mushaikh and na’at khawan presented Na’at and threw light on the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Scholars said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave the message of peace, love and brotherhood. Later, a special dua was offered for freedom of Kashmir.